Milani

Conceal + Perfect Smooth Finish Cream-to-powder Foundation

$10.99

Details Milani Cream to Powder Foundation glides on as a cream and transforms into a blendable, full-coverage powder foundation with a soft-matte finish. Features Light diffusing, buildable full-coverage foundation Available in skin-perfecting shades Vegan Cruelty-Free Made in USA Benefits Soft matte, camera-ready finish Key Ingredients Antioxidant-rich Vitamins A and E and Green Tea help protect skin Lily and Bamboo Extract control oil and shine