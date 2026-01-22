Milani

Conceal + Perfect Blur Out Skin Tint Stick

$18.49

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Dr.Jart+ Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment is formulated with many soothing ingredients to relieve and protect the skin. Has a creamy texture corrects skin redness on contact and leaves skin with an incredibly natural finish. Tiger Grass (aka Centella Asiatica or Cica) is a herbal remedy that helps to soothes and replenishes the skin's moisture barriers Treatment changes from green-to-beige colour to correct any redness and even out skin tone