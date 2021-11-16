Milani

Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation + Concealer

Milani Conceal + Perfect is a foundation + concealer makeup multitasker that combats under eye circles, redness and imperfections for flawless skin. Features Best-selling multi-tasking foundation and concealer formula Provides medium to full coverage that goes hard all day, every day Natural matte finish Longwear, oil-free formula Waterproof & Sweatproof Cruelty-Free Made in USA 100% agree their skin looks more even* 93% agree skin texture is smoothed and redness is reduced* 93% agree their complexion looks fresh and natural* 90% agree they have a flawless, photo-ready complexion* *Results observed in a consumer panel survey Benefits This smart formula applies evenly to conceal and even out tone for a natural matte finish One flawless, skin-perfecting step