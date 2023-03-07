Conair

Conair Jumbo And Super Jumbo Ceramic Hot Rollers, Bonus Super Clips Included (amazon Exclusive)

$34.99

Ceramic Hot Rollers For Voluminous Curls: The ceramic flocked jumbo and super jumbo rollers in this 12 piece hairsetter heat quickly for a natural, high powered shine and voluminous curls and waves Easy To Use: These rollers use Ceramic technology to provide consistently even heat transfer for long lasting curls; They heat up quickly and evenly in 85 seconds; Velvety covering on the rollers helps protect hair from heat damage.Clean the unit and the heating strips with a cloth Full Set: Includes 12 ceramic flocked rollers of two different sizes; Four 1.75 inch super jumbo rollers and eight 1.5 inch jumbo rollers; This special set includes 12 super clips to hold the rollers in place Gorgeous Curls of All Types: Check out our rollers for the big, bouncy curls, voluminous waves and fullness that only hot rollers can deliver; Just roll ‘em, apply makeup, get dressed, unroll and go Conair Hair Care: Since 1959, we have made innovative small appliances, hair styling tools, and more; Our hair care line includes high quality hair dryers, brushes, styling tools, and hair accessories Note : Hot Roller Set should be placed on hard, flat surface (ie: bathroom counter), Lid must remain closed tightly to ensure proper heat up, If too much hair is put around 1 roller, clip will not hold in place as roller is too heavy Conair Jumbo and Super Jumbo 12-piece hair setter heats quickly for a natural, high-powered shine and voluminous curls and waves. This roller set comes with two different sized rollers (4 super jumbo rollers (1¾-inch) and 8 jumbo rollers (1½-inch) ), so you can customize your style and create big, bouncy curls. Flocked rollers are infused with Ceramic technology to provide consistently even heat transfer for long-lasting curls. This exclusive version includes twelve lightweight super clips to hold the rollers in place. Note: Please allow the rollers to heat up with the lid closed. The indicator light on the base will turn red to let you know rollers are heating. Rollers are ready to use when the ready dot on the roller turns transparent white.