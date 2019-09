Conair

Conair Basic Stretch Combs

$3.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Keep your hair sleek, stylish and out of your face with these Conair Basic Stretch Combs. Just put one on like a headband, and it will keep your hair out of your face all day long. Whether you're wearing your hair up or down, this stretchy comb will hold back flyaways and make your day as easy as it is stylish.