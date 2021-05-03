VASAGLE

Computer Desk, 55-inch L-shaped Corner Desk

$99.99

A Bit More Practical: This stylish, rustic brown computer desk not only has a captivating L-shape and fits every corner to save space, but it’s also equipped with a practical 7.9” x 35.4” monitor stand that can be mounted anywhere along the edge of the table Effortless Assembly: Follow the clear assembly steps and the easy-to-understand instructions with numbered parts and you’ll get your computer desk ready without much effort for its main job—a place where your brilliant ideas come to life Type Away Without Wobbling: The steel frame is particularly stable with a circumference of 1.2” x 1.2”, forming a solid substructure for the tabletop which carries up to 110 lb. So even if you tap the keys energetically or spread thick books out on your desk, the stability of this study desk is not hampered Wobble No More: Say goodbye to small annoyances—use the adjustable feet to ensure that your home office desk is stable and won't wobble with every stroke of your pen or button pressed on your keyboard What You Get: A space-saving corner desk with a monitor stand, mounting accessories, and easy-to-follow instructions. This desk is from our fascinating ALINRU collection!