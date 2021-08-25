Junk Headbands

Compton Headband

$15.99

At Junk Headbands

JUNK’s Technical T-Shirt fabric is a breakthrough technology specifically designed to keep you cool while emulating a super comfortable t-shirt feel. This is the best athletic headband you'll ever wear! One size fits most White on the inside Machine washable Lightweight, single ply with UPF 50+ protection Blend of 89% polyester/11% spandex Breathable, soft & cool against the skin Wicking to help pull sweat away from the skin & quickly dry Designed, Printed, & Sewn in Bentonville, Arkansas Headband Style: Big Bang Lite