Girlfriend Collective

Compressive Stretch Recycled Leggings

$107.83

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes EXCLUSIVE AT NET-A-PORTER. Girlfriend Collective's commitment to sustainability has led to the LA brand's international success. Crafted from fabric that's derived from 25 recycled water bottles and blended with lots of stretch, these 'Compressive' leggings are built to last, offering support for everything from yoga to the most grueling workouts. Complete the set with the matching sports bra. This product Reduces Waste. Find out more about NET SUSTAIN here.