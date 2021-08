Girlfriend Collective

Compressive High Rise Full Length Leggings

$68.00 $51.00

Buy Now Review It

At Verishop

Your new favorite leggings. With an extra-high rise to flatter and a four-way stretch to mold, the Compressive High-Rise leggings are made to hug and support you, from yoga, to spin, to ordering takeout. Eco-friendly and cut from recycled plastic, they go the extra mile for you.