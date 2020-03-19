TomboyX

Compression Top

$35.00

At TomboyX

Designed to help you move through the world with comfort and ease. A more comfortable alternative to the traditional binder, our compression top offers a more snug way to minimize your chest. Both front and back are lined with Power Mesh to add support and compression. The compression top offers full chest coverage with a low enough neckline to be worn with more shirt styles. Can also be used as an athletic top. Fit-tested on all body types, sizes XS-4X Medium support, moderate compression with no underwire or padding Signature stay-put silky soft X= black chestband OEKO-TEX Certified 59% Polyamide Nylon, 41% Elastane Smooth, durable flatlock seams won’t irritate or chafe High scoop-neck front and back Machine wash cold in a mesh bag, line dry