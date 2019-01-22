TRESemmé

Compressed Micro Mist Curl Hold Hair Spray

Introducing NEW Compressed Micro-Mist Hair Spray Hold Level 2: Curl - the newest innovation from TRESemmé's revolutionary Compressed Micro-Mist Collection. Not only do these hair sprays help women achieve long lasting style without stiffness for today's most sought after looks, but also, they help her achieve natural movement, flexibility and lasting hold. This reinvented hair spray, is designed for curls from 2A-3C to control frizz and keep your curl definition. The Micro-Mist technology uses super fine micro-mist particles that penetrate through the top layer of hair to provide deeper coverage throughout hair. This is because the formula contains an optimized blend of dual polymers. This substance forms bonds between hair fibers, keeping strands in place while allowing for natural movement. With this breakthrough technology from TRESemmé, these compressed hair sprays deliver fine, invisible, weightless mist for lasting hold with movement and a natural finish. After creating your desired look with your favorite TRESemmé products, give the 5.5oz can a good shake, then spray it 10-12 inches from your hair for the same time as your usual 11oz hair spray. These compressed, smaller cans contain the same amount of product and last as long as a traditional 11oz size. It delivers on great performance with 50% less gas than traditional hair sprays. Want to hold your style? Want hair that moves? Now you can have both thanks to the Compressed Micro-Mist Hair Sprays. Keep any look intact from day to night and have hair that's still full of life and movement, allowing you to Work It and embrace any Hair Statement you're going for- no stiffness here, just style. Try our other hair styling products including non aerosol hairspray, frizz control, travel hair spray, hair smoothing products, and detangler sprays.