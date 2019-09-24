TRESemmé

Compressed Extend Hairspray Hold Level 4 - 5.5 Fl Oz

$4.88

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Whether you go for beach waves, a top knot, or whatever is on your Pinterest page, TRESemmé Compressed Micro Mist Hairspray gives you lasting style with movement. Our Compressed Micro Mist Hairspray Extend Hold Level 4 is all about bold, natural hold. The superfine Compressed Micro Mist hair fiber spray permeates hair to hold your style. It's also resistant to humidity and keeps frizz at bay for up to 24 hours--no matter how steamy things get. Ideal to hold your best "look at me" looks.