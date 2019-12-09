PerfecCore

Compress Face Mask

$17.99

Buy Now Review It

ESSENTIAL PAIN RELIEF TREATMENT: The ultimate dark circles and bags reducer! Luxury you can wrap around your head. Covers your eyes and provides instant restoration for acute and chronic ailments. Soft touch, over the face eye cover is included for over the eyes - a must for night time. The included bonus reusable gel packs are perfect for first aid, and a must have and essential for home, school, or office use. HEATING AND COOLING POWER - Hot cold therapy is a great remedy for common conditions including: Muscle and Joint Swelling, Headaches, to Reduce Puffy Dry Eyes, TMJ, Migraines, Bruxism, Dull Pain. Naturally Anti Stress, Calms Sinus Pressure, Problems, Black Under Eyes, Minor Sleep Conditions, helps with Relaxing for bedtime, Anxiety & Swelling. Use as a therapeutic aid - Gel beads form a custom contoured fit even while frozen or chilled and heated. CONVENIENT AND SIMPLE TO USE - Store in the refrigerator or freezer and use as a gel ice pack when needed. For heat therapy, microwave them for 30 seconds (read directions carefully). Heats and Cools quickly but holds temperature for long periods. Can also be used for post surgery or injury like wisdom teeth surgery, torn ACL / MCL, broken bones, fever, sprain and strain, hernia, plantar fasciitis, tendinitis and shin splints. INCLUDES A SOOTHING FLEECE COVER AND BONUS SMALL HOT COLD PACK - Unlimited uses! For eyes, head, shoulder, upper / lower back, knee, elbow, cervical, wrist, rotator cuff, perineal, ankle and foot injury or pain. Useful for athletes and sports including: soccer, basketball, football, running, golf, hockey, field hockey, baseball, gymnastics. TRUSTED AND RECOMMENDED – by Doctors, Physical Therapists, Sports Trainers and Chiropractors. All PerfeCore products are carefully made at a FDA Registered facility. PerfeCore ensures a safe, sterile and regulated product. Every PerfeCore product is backed by an industry leading 18 Month Guarantee. We are committed to your satisfaction. FSA Eligible Items Only Tired of puffy eyes? Can’t seem to get