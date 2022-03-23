five.two

Compostable Sponge Cleaning Cloths

Made by us, made with you. Our all-purpose, community-requested sponge cloths are cleaning overachievers and an all-natural substitute for paper towels and cleaning cloths—just rinse, dry, and repeat. Made in Sweden, they're here In a whole spread of colors (so you've got one for every job), ready to take on counters, dishes, tiles, tubs, mirrors...every surface in sight. A trusty eco-friend: Most sponges are made from plastic or other materials that are harmful to the environment. Our sponge cloths come from plant fibers and are printed with water-based ink, meaning they'll decompose within six weeks in a home compost.