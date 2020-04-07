Give A Sh*t Eco-Friendly Pet Products

Compostable Dog Poop Bags

🐾 REDUCE YOUR CARBON PAW PRINT! Be a steward of the environment and help solve the global crisis of plastic pollution clogging our oceans, waterways, and landfills. Protect the planet and preserve delicate ecosystems by choosing our eco-conscious dog poop bag alternative. 🌱 100% BIODEGRADABLE AND COMPOSTABLE - Our poop bags for dogs are ethically sourced and carefully manufactured from 100% botanical plant components. We use only Cornstarch, BPAT (biodegradable and compostable polymer), and edible glycerin in the nature-based creation of our dog waste bags. All our products are TÜV AUSTRIA Home Compost Certified to be of ASTM D6400 and EN 13432 standards! Because we give a shhh 🌎 CRAFTED FROM RECYCLED MATERIALS - Give A Shhh dog bags are a zero-waste green alternative that will change the way you look at everyday pet and dog supplies. They pay homage to the Green Movement with a spirited lime green color scheme, plus a box and reel made from 100% recycled cardboard. Fits most dispensers. 💩 LEAKPROOF AND ODORLESS - Let's face it, dog poop smells like...well, you know. Minimize the Ew! factor so you can relax and enjoy all of the sights (and smells) on walks with your furry best friend. Give A Shh doggie bags for poop are engineered to a durable 18 micron thickness that locks away odors and guarantees a mess-free leakproof seal. 🐶 GIVING BACK TO OUR ANIMAL FRIENDS - At Give A Shhh we are big believers in the power of charity to not only transform the lives of other beings, but to transform our own. We've partnered with the Soi Dog Foundation, whose mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats in Asia. We donate 10% of all profits to the Soi Dog Foundation and their tireless quest to end animal suffering. **NOTE: DUE TO TRANSPORT ISSUES WE HAVE HAD TO PRODUCE A SINGLE BATCH AT A NEW FACILITY** MINIMIZING OUR CARBON PAW PRINT IS A HUGE DEAL! Did you know that dog owners fail to collect over 4 million tons of dog poop annually? How about the fact that 20-30% of all pollutants in waterways can be attributed to