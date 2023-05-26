Joseph Joseph

Compo 4 Easy-fill Compost Bin

$19.99

Included components: 1 x food waste caddy; 1 x mounting bracket; 2 x screws This slimline food waste caddy has been specifically designed to make collecting food scraps easier. It features a convenient flip-up lid and an extra-wide opening, ideal for capturing food waste scraped directly from plates. An adjustable air vent in the lid can be opened to allow moisture to escape - thereby reducing odor build up - or closed to provide a barrier to insects in hotter climates. The slender design is perfect for storing on the counter or inside a cupboard and it comes with its own bracket for mounting on a cupboard door. Suitable for use with Joseph Joseph IW2 custom-fit compostable liners.