bareMinerals

Complexion Rescue™ Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum Spf 30

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

A clean, multitasking tinted moisturizer that combines hydrating skincare benefits and SPF with naturally-radiant, sheer-to-medium coverage.Coverage: Light Finish: Natural Formulation: Cream Skin Type: Normal, Dry SPF: SPF 30Highlighted Ingredients: - Plant-Derived Squalene: Quenches dry skin with all-day hydration that feels light and refreshing.- Energizing Mineral Electrolytes: Helps replenish skins moisture.- Titanium Dioxide 6.2%: Mineral-based sunscreen. Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, and triclocarban, and contains less than one percent of synthetic fragrances. This product is also vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.What Else You Need to Know: This oil-free tinted moisturizer hydrates and protects with mineral-based SPF 30, and evens out the complexion with a dewy, healthy-looking glow. The creamy, lightweight formula blends effortlessly onto skin. Its your go-to formula for natural-looking coverage and everyday protection.The Power Of Good: bareMinerals believes every little choice has the power to make a big differencefor ourselves, our communities and the world around us. As creators of good-for-skin products, they support initiatives that create a chain of goodempowering women to look good, feel good, and do good for others. They want to help everyone feel the power of good.Clinical Results: In a U.S. independent clinical study of 63 women, after 1 week:- 215% improvement in skin hydration was observed- 100% of women reported experiencing improvement in skin texture- Skin appears more awake and refreshed