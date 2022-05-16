Bare Minerals

Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream

$49.00

Totally effortless and perfectly portable, this award-winning skin tint is your new go-to for a dewy, healthy-looking glow. Combining hydrating skincare benefits with radiant, natural-looking coverage and mineral-based broad spectrum SPF 30+, this is the ultimate 3-in-1 multi-tasking clean makeup. The water-infused, oil-free formula smooths onto skin with a refreshing waterburst sensation. The lightweight gel-cream, which is 98% naturally derived, gives you the benefits of makeup, skincare and SPF in one step.