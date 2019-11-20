veil cosmetics

Complexion Fix Concealer

Color:1N Porcelain Neutral Complexion Fix is a correcting concealer and highlighter that fuses skincare with color science. Light-infused pigments conceal dark spots, under eye circles, uneven skin tone and more! The easy-to-use brush applicator allows for precise coverage or highlight. The lightweight formula provides buildable sheer to medium coverage without cracking or creasing in fine lines. The creamy formula is both paraben and oil free and not tested on animals; perfect for the woman-on-the-go!