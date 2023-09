MECCA MAX

Complexion Buffing Brush

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view This dense makeup buffing brush is the perfect tool to seamlessly buff and blend your chosen complexion products for a seamless finish. The gently domed buffing brush shape is ideal for applying cream and liquid foundation, bronzer or blush, with ultra-soft bristles to leave your base buffed to perfection. 100% vegan & cruelty-free.