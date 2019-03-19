Sally Hansen

Complete Treatment Vitamin E Nail & Cuticle Oil

Reduce cuticle breakage and disarray with the Sally Hansen Complete Treatment Vitamin E Nail and Cuticle Oil. Implemented with vital Vitamin E, to help nourish and revive, the essential oil complex helps keep nails and contacting skin hydrated and moist, sufficiently reducing brittleness. Dense and nutritiously concentrated, the deluxe formula of Apricot Extract and Kernel creates a luxurious absorption process that leaves skin feeling instantly revised, refreshed and supple. Dermatologically tested. C.R