Sally Hansen

Complete Salon Manicure Nail Colour In Devil Wears Nada

£6.99

Enrich, protect and style nails with the Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure Nail Colour. Set in a portable, opaque bottle with a tapered, easy-to-use brush, the design and craft of this nail varnish allows for efficient use and application, helping to achieve smudge-free, creative nails. Suffusing seven benefits in one bottle, the advanced formula works as an all-in-one base coat, strengthener and top coat, as well as providing colour, growth treatment, gel shine and chip resistance. Available in a range of lustrous colours, from summer-perfect pastel hues to deep, sensual shades that all deliver salon-style results and a high gloss finish with up to ten days wear.