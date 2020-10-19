Sakara

Complete Probiotic Formula

$46.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sakara

New packaging, same best-selling formulation. Our Daily Probiotic Blend is now part of the Sakara Rx family, and has been given a new name: The Complete Probiotic Formula A powerful daily probiotic supplement that supports a diverse and thriving gut microbiome A potent formulation with 11 complementary probiotic strains, two digestive enzymes to relieve bloat and improve nutrient absorption, two systemic enzymes to manage pathogens and inflammation, and prebiotic fiber to enhance efficacy Clean, vegan friendly, medical grade and doctor formulated, with each ingredient in its most bioavailable form for optimal results 180 capsules in each bottle; 3 billion colony-forming units (CFUs) of bacteria per capsule. No need to refrigerate How to take: start with one pill, once a day. You can increase to a therapeutic dosage of up to four pills daily, as desired