Looking for the perfect gift? Don't want to carry a big bag around all day? Want to add some texture to your outfit? Look no further than the Eliza May Rose Compass Bag. It's made of natural paper straw with a durable, woven construction and has a convertible design, so you can carry it with the double handles or sling it over your shoulder with the crossbody strap. The main compartment is secured with a simple loop closure and is just big enough for your phone, wallet, keys, makeup and other essentials. This straw bag is available in an assortment of neutral colors to effortlessly complement your outfit.