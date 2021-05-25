RUMBRELLA

Compact Travel Umbrella

£22.99

Buy Now Review It

About this item [Gradient Style] - Layered color gradients make you look fresher in the sun or rain. Whether it is going to the sea, climbing, hiking, or camping, it is your best partner for travel [Compact and Lightweight] - Weighs just 220g (0.48lb) and only 6.7in folded length make it smaller than other common folding umbrellas. Penta-folding design, perfectly fits your handbag, purse, even pocket [Fast dry and UV proof] - Nano tech super water-repellency coating canopy, instant dry with just one shake. UPF 50+, blocks 99% of harmful UV sun rays, no longer afraid of being burnt by the extreme sunlight [Bonus Design] - It comes with a deformable umbrella cover that can easily be turned into a large shopping bag for quick and easy use [Warranty] - We always try to satisfy every customer in all aspects, so we offer a 3-year replacement and refund warranty with no return required