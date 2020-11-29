Uncommon Goods

Compact Swivel Cheese & Tapas Board

$85.00

Maximum spread with minimal footprint: That's what every good entertainer craves. This collapsible cheese board delivers. With special sockets for ceramic serving bowls, a groove that keeps your favorite crackers contained, and a secret drawer stocked with three cheese knives, this bamboo hosting hack helps make crudités and savory goodies look irresistible. The best part? It folds down to half its size, so it's easy to stow in your cupboard, too.