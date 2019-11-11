Compact Technologies

Compact Shredded Memory Foam Travel Pillow

$26.95

Buy Now Review It

SERIOUSLY COMPACT -- This pillow folds and compacts down small. You secure it with material flap and draw strings. "Works great and easy to use, feels bumpy to the touch but soft when you lay our head on it" You'll love how compact it is for on the go and travel, camping, etc. SHREDDED MEMORY FOAM-- Pillow measures 17" x 10.5" x 5" This pillow is made with super soft shredded memory foam for awesome comfort. It is so comfortable and conforms to the shape of your head perfectly, It's a great Lumbar Pillow and eases lower back pain as well. "I've used this as a regular pillow at home and it is really comfortable and gives you a good nights sleep, but you can also use it for travel, pretty cool little pillow" ULTRA SOFT FLEECE -- The outside material used to make this pillow is an ultra soft fleece for added comfort. "It feels so soft on your skin" CARABINER -- It's got a nice carabiner you can use to hook on to a back pack, or suitcase when you're traveling 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE -- No Risk. --CLICK THE BUY NOW BUTTON, YOU’LL BE HAPPY YOU DID!