Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Lola
Compact Plastic Applicator Tampons
$10.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lola
Need a few alternatives?
FUR
Oil
$46.00
$36.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Vaseline
Clinical Care™ Extremely Dry Skin Rescue Body Lotion
C$8.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Saint Jane
Luxury Cbd Body Serum
$58.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Dr. Bronner's
Dr. Bronner's Pure Castile Liquid Soap In Peppermint
$11.29
from
Dr. Bronner's
BUY
More from Lola
Lola
Ultra Thin Lubricated Condoms
$11.00
from
Lola
BUY
Lola
Stargazer Mini Convertible Backpack
$48.00
$21.38
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Body Care
FUR
Oil
$46.00
$36.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Vaseline
Clinical Care™ Extremely Dry Skin Rescue Body Lotion
C$8.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Saint Jane
Luxury Cbd Body Serum
$58.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Dr. Bronner's
Dr. Bronner's Pure Castile Liquid Soap In Peppermint
$11.29
from
Dr. Bronner's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted