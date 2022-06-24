Afrisocks

At V&A

The pattern on these cotton blend socks, inspired by traditional Ghanaian Kente cloth, is named for the Nigerian and Ghanaian pidgin word Comot, popularised throughout West Africa. Often heard while sitting in traffic in Lagos or Accra, the word means ‘get out’ or ‘move out of the way.’ The socks are designed in Ghana by Afrisocks, a company founded by Ghanaian entrepreneurs looking to celebrate traditional West African textile designs. Details • Machine wash cold, mild detergent, do not bleach, tumble dry low, air dry if possible, do not dry clean or iron Dimensions EU size 41-46 Composition 90% cotton, 8% polyamide, 2% elastane Product code 163326