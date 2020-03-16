Holifrog

Holifrog 's Como Popp-E Renewal Scrubby Wash is a nourishing gel-oil formula made with poppy seeds and bamboo stem powder that create a gentle exfoliating experience leaving skin with a soft, smooth and dewy finish. Enriched with antioxidants and vitamin C, this exfoliating face cleanser protects against environmental damage and boosts a brighter complexion. Key Ingredients: Poppy Seeds: gently loosen pollution and debris from the skin’s surface. Bamboo Stem Powder: smooths away dead skin, softens texture and brightens skin tone. Black Currant Seed Oil: provides moisture for all skin types so new skin cells don’t dry out during exfoliation. Vitamin C: protects cells from environmental damage. Poppy Seed Oil: helps rehab a damaged or irritated skin barrier. Astaxanthin: this mega-antioxidant (550 times more potent than Vitamin E) protects the skin from pollution, sun damage, and environmental exposure; used over time it can reduce brown spots and fine lines. Key Benefits: Gently sweep away dead skin cells. Moisture-rich oils pamper and plump your complexion. The bouncy oil-gel formula emulsifies into grime-dissolving milk upon contact with water. Skin barrier-boosting ingredients work for all skin types including sensitive and acne-prone.