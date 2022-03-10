Common Heir

Common Heir 10% Vitamin C Serum

$88.00

At Credo Beauty

10% Vitamin C Serum This Product Is: a gentle, vitamin C facial serum with powerful skincare benefits that's also good for the planet Good For: all skin types, including mature, sensitive, dry, combination, and normal Why We Love It: Common Heir 10% Vitamin C Serum contains antioxidants and vitamin C to help boost your natural glow. Formulated with a concentrated and deeply-penetrating blend of vitamin C THD, and other ingredients known for their brightening properties including licorice root and marshmallow root extracts, this facial treatment has been clinically proven to brighten skin and improve it's texture. The serum comes in Common Heir's biodegradable, plant-based capsules which can be composted, thrown out, or even melted down in hot water. Good for travel. Exceptional for the environment. EWG verified. Organization Supported: Donates 1% of annual sales to Ocean Blue Project Partner.