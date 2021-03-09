Modway

Commix Down-filled Overstuffed Armless Chair

$598.25

Buy Now Review It

100% Polyester SPACIOUS SECTIONAL SOFA - Delivering luxe comfort and style to the modern home, this rearrangeable sectional sofa collection can be used in a variety of configurations to suit the needs of any moment FABRIC UPHOLSTERY - Covered in soft polyester and linen fabric, this upholstered armless chair is soft to the touch. Commix's calming hue and spacious profile complement many home décor styles LUXE LOUNGE SPOT - With a clean-lined design, the simple style of this large sectional sofa do not go unnoticed. Its duck down cushions make it perfect for the living room, family room, or game room PLUSH COMFORT - Foam padded cushions overstuffed with down feathers and cotton offer a luxurious sink-in feel. Whether you're entertaining, lounging, or relaxing, Commix provides superior comfort DURABLE CONSTRUCTION - Built to last, Commix is designed for everyday use. The sturdy wood frame lends durable support to this contemporary living room collection. Dimensions: 40"L x 39"W x 35"H A haven for cozy relaxation, Commix features plush comfort, clean-lined design, and spacious profile, that makes an attractive statement in the modern home. Upholstered in soft polyester and linen fabric, this contemporary armless chair comes with solid wood construction and cotton and down cushions for a luxurious sink-in feel. Commix comes with generously padded down feather and cotton cushions, and padded foam bases, making this sectional sofa collection perfect for the living room, family room, or game room. Made for sprawling out or curling up, Commix beckons you and guests to sit and stay a while. Includes plastic foot glides. Armless Chair Weight Capacity: 331 lbs.