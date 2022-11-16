NordicTrack

Commercial Studio Cycle

$1299.00 $699.00

Buy Now Review It

30-Day iFIT Family Membership Included; on-demand workouts on your equipment with Global Workouts and Studio Classes; Add up to 5 users; Elite trainers adjust your equipment (Dollar 39 value) UPGRADED 15” Rotating HD Touchscreen Display streams and on-demand iFIT workouts; IMPROVED HD graphics performance; Adjustable display allows for 360-degree screen rotation ENHANCED Automatic Trainer Control; NEW quieter incline motor; -10% to 20% incline; 22 resistance levels; iFIT Trainers auto-adjust your resistance and incline for a hands-free workout at home NEW Bluetooth Headphone Connectivity; Pair your own Bluetooth headphones to your bike for high-quality in-ear audio; FASTER WIFI Connectivity; (2) 3 Lb. dumbbells for cross-training on your bike 350-pound user weight capacity; Protected with a 10-year frame warranty, 2-year parts warranty, and 1-year labor warranty; 61” H x 22” W x 55.75” L