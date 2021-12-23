NordicTrack

Commercial S22i Studio Cycle Exercise Bike (2021 Model)

C$2399.99 C$1999.99

Take control of your health from the comfort of home with NordicTrack's commercial S22i Studio Cycle exercise bike. Use the 22" HD screen to immerse yourself in training sessions with renowned iFit trainers or move at your own pace with the Automatic Trainer Control that adjusts resistance and incline to match your fitness. Enjoy live workouts hosted by iFit trainers for a real gym experience Enhanced Wi-Fi allows for faster connection and better streaming of training 22" HD smart touchscreen is Wi-Fi enabled for clear viewing of stats and training media Processor cooling in HD smart screen improves graphics for an impressive display Inertia-enhanced flywheel delivers steady movement and long-lasting performance Twenty-four digital resistance levels match your fitness capabilities Bluetooth connectivity lets you connect using your wireless headset (sold separately) Automatic Trainer Control auto-adjusts resistance levels over a 10% decline and 20% incline range as your stamina improves for a challenging workout every time AutoBreeze fan keeps you cool when you're working out Seat conveniently adjusts vertically and horizontally to fit your body Comes with two 3lb. dumbbells for upper body strengthening and toning Features Silent Magnetic Resistance (SMR) for a smooth, quiet ride Product dimensions: Width: 56cm; height: 152cm; depth: 160cm Recommended floor space dimensions: Width: 65cm; length: 165cm Parts warranty: 2 years; labour warranty: 1 year; frame warranty: 10 years