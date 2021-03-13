United States
H&M x Simone Rocha
Coming Soon: Tinsel-patterned Tulle Coat
$349.00$344.99
At H&M
Simone Rocha x H&M Simone Rocha x H&M. Calf-length, double-breasted coat in lightweight, tinsel-patterned tulle. Rounded collar, large buttons at front, dropped shoulders, and voluminous balloon sleeves. Welt front pockets with a flap and large button. Belt loops at waist and removable tulle belt with metal grommets and a covered metal buckle. Satin lining. Buttons engraved with designer’s logo. Composition Polyester 100% Art. No. 0910240001