Felina

Comfyz Coco 2-piece Lounge Set

$49.95

Buy Now Review It

5% spandex Drawstring closure Timeless: Creating intimates for the authentic woman, Felina speaks to the personal style of all women without ever compromising comfort or quality. We are committed to creating the best fitting most comfortable and timeless lounge sets for women Stay Comfortable: Loved by women all over for delivering comfort and confidence into lounge layers, the Comfyz Women's 2 Piece Lounge Set is made of the softest jersey. The long sleeve crew neck is entirely relaxed in tone with dropped shoulders and an elongated hem. The jogger pant has a drawstring and offers a cool, relaxed fit. Breathing and Wicking: The soft and smooth Polyester fabric is lightweight, breathable and has moisture wicking properties. This dynamic Polyester, Rayon, and Spandex blend are comfortable enough for all-day wear during any season. Jogger-Style Sweatpants: Utilizing the jogger pant in your wardrobe is a great way to pull off comfortable lounge pants any time of day. Technically joggers are spruced up sweatpants, but are usually more fitted and taper towards the ankle. Basically, they’re close cousins of your sweatpants, but more versatile and stylish. Everyday Wear: Whether you’re going out or staying in, this lounge set for women is the perfect choice for casual, enjoyable wearing.