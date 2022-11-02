United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Vans
Comfycush Slip-on Shoes
£65.00
At Vans
Vans has reinvigorated the classic Slip-On by introducing ComfyCush: a new softer, cushiony outsole that gives the ComfyCush Slip-On a first-class fit that feels like walking on a cloud. Newly constructed canvas uppers house simplified one-piece interiors with added arch support and new moisture-wicking lining throughout, resulting in a lightweight experience that assures you’ll Keep It Comfy at all times.