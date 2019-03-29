Search
Products fromShopShoesSneakers
Vans

Comfycush Slip-on

$59.95
At Zappos
Item Information SKU: #9159319. Your favorite style just got that much more awesome with the Vans® ComfyCush Slip-On sneaker!Classic slip-on deck shoe silhouette.
Featured in 1 story
29 Most Wanted Goods This Month
by Elizabeth Buxton