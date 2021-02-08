United States
Babes
Comfy Jogger
$45.00
At Babes
Babes Comfy Collection If your size is unavailable, don't fret! Click the "Email When Available Tab" and we will notify you as soon as it is restocked! *Please allow up to 5 business days This collection is all about comfort. I imagine my babes throwing on our sweatsuits in every occasion. From running errands to meeting with her girls for coffee, Babes Comfy Sweats are down for the ride. I just love a gorgeous girl in sweats, hoop earrings and a beat face. This collection is totally me every, single day. I dress how I feel and the majority of time, this is my total mood. *Purchase our hoodies and joggers separately to ensure the right size for you. Joggers and Hoodies are true to size. *Featuring Embroidered Babes Logo Fabric: 80% Cotton 20% Poly Super soft fleece lining Fit: See sizing photo for models sizing True to Size. Purchase your normal size. Drawstring Hoodie