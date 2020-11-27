Comfort Zone

Comfort Zone Mini Portable Electric Fireplace Heater

Want to enjoy the comforting warmth of a fireplace right inside your room? Cold weather can be refreshing, but not when you're shivering and can't get any work done. Often, there's a fine line between comfortable and freezing. Having a wood-burning fireplace at home is always a wonderful thing, but this can mean spending a fortune on installation and upkeep. If you are looking to warm yourself during cold day while giving your living space a touch of luxury, this portable fireplace heater is the perfect solution. If you are looking to warm yourself during cold day while giving your living space a touch of luxury, this portable fireplace heater is the perfect solution. Keep yourself warm and comfy with the Comfort Zone CZFP1 Portable Fireplace Heater. Keep yourself warm and cozy even through the coldest of days. This portable fireplace heater houses a wire element that delivers reliable heating effects for mid-sized rooms or office spaces. It also flaunts a beautiful 3D flame on a glowing bed of ember, giving the appearance of a real fireplace. You can activate the lighting effect without turning on the heating. Customize your heating by choosing between 2 settings. The heater also features a Fan-Only setting that you can use for those times when you just need a simple blast to keep your indoor air from getting stale or overly stuffy. This fireplace heater always has your safety in mind. Its outer shell is designed to stay cool even when in use. The heater is also designed to automatically turn off if it gets tipped over. Need more time to make a decision? Here are more reasons to love this portable fireplace heater: Complies with UL, ETL, SAA, CE, CSA and NOM standards, 120V, 60Hz, 10A, 600/1200W, 6-foot power cord, Sleek, metallic painted finish, Sleek, metallic painted finish