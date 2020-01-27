Gryphon

Comfort Washed Sheet Set

$129.99

Buy Now Review It

At Gryphon Home

Offers breathability, and a casual, lived-in look. Made from 100% luxurious Supima® cotton and woven for breathability, this fabric has a soft hand feel and gets even softer with wear. Includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. 100% Supima cotton Fitted sheet fits mattresses up to 18” deep Top tag for easy bedmaking and extra wide all-around elastic on fitted sheet Modern hem detail on flat sheet and pillowcases Available in Full, Queen, King and California King sizes Oeko-Tex® certified