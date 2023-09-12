Hilton

Comfort Science Neck Support Latex Pillow

$49.95

Buy Now Review It

At Pillow Talk

The ultimate in support, our Comfort Science Neck Support Latex Pillow features a chipped natural latex fill and unique shaping with an inverted centre which allows your head to rest in a lower position to promote the correct spinal alignment as you sleep. The bamboo blend cover with a bamboo sleeping surface add to the comfiness of this pillow. Ideal for back sleepers or side sleepers with a smaller frame, let this chipped latex pillow help you drift off to sleep in ultimate comfort.