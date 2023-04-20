Essentia

Comfort Latex Pillow

$165.00 $123.75

PREORDER - Due to high demand and transport delays of our raw ingredients, the estimated ship date of this pillow will be in May. Our best-selling Comfort pillow has been upgraded to feature a certified organic latex shell filled with our Comfort Mix™ which is a shredded blend of our proprietary patented slow-response organic latex foam and organic latex. Our Comfort Mix™ Filled pillows tend to be more adaptable to all sleeping styles. The combination of inner and outer components mimics a down pillow without the allergens. This is absolutely the healthiest loose-fill pillow ever! The Comfort Mix™ allows you to adjust this pillow to best suit your sleep style by fluffing it up or smoothing it out. This firmer-feeling pillow is excellent for both side and back sleepers. There’s substance to our fluff, the high-density foams we’ve engineered for this pillow are based on the same technology we’ve developed for our mattresses. The result is a pillow with the unique ability to continually adapt to all sleeping styles and comfort preferences throughout the night, supporting your neck without bottoming out. You won’t find this in any other loose fill or traditional down pillow.