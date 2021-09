JOURNEE Collection

Comfort Foam™ Vellia Boot – Wide Calf

$69.99

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

This fits true to size. We can help you find your size! Tell us which shoes fit you well in ourand we can recommend a size that fits you best. Women's Sizes: 6 6.5 7 7.5 8 8.5 9 9.5 10 11 12 Width Options: M