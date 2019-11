Comfi

Orthopedic Knee Pillow

$27.95 $20.18

Buy Now Review It

Ergonomically designed knee pillow fits comfortably between your knees and provides maximum support and comfort at night that helps relieve sciatica pain and pressure on the lower back. ComfiLife knee pillow is designed to help relieve back pain at night however it may not work for all conditions or completely eliminate all symptoms or pain. It may take a few days for your body to get adjusted to using a knee pillow at night and see results.