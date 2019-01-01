Mercury Row

Comet Kitchen Cart With Wooden Top

$349.00 $133.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Effortlessly stage your display and bring simple storage to your space with this essential kitchen cart, the perfect balance of understated organization and low-key style. Featuring four tiers of wood shelving in a Sonoma oak finish, this design brings a subtly rustic touch to your aesthetic, while its black-finished metal frame offers a clean-lined, loft-worthy twist to the environment. Use its middle two shelves to keep your favorite vintages at the ready in the dining room, then utilize the bottom tier to keep plates and platters corralled for your next big dinner gathering. Featuring a four-point caster base, this design doesn't need to stay stationary; stock it up with trays of hors-d'oeuvres or cocktail fixings, then wheel it around the house to serve guests at this weekends neighborhood brunch.