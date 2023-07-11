Tracy's Dog

Come Hither Sucking Rabbit Vibrator

$69.99 $59.99

Dual Stimulation: Beta adult toy hits all the right spots. The curved shaft with special ridges alongside brings you extra intense rippling sensation during penetration with 10 Vibration & Come-hither Modes for G spot stimulation, while the rabbit orifice positions perfectly for deep clit stimulation and spices up the bedroom pleasures with 3 Suction modes. Buzzing Come-hither Curved Tip: Featuring a back-and-forth rubbing tip to mimic the tantalizing come hither stroking motion replacing your fingers for hands-free stimulating your internal g-spot Pleasure Air Technology: The clit sucking stem is positioned to suck, pulse, and vibe on your sensitive bean in tandem with the rubbing tip. Tantalizing Texture: Made of body-safe premium silicone, soft to touch and skin-friendly. The realistic texture design providing more real and deep penetration. Rechargeable Design: Conveniently USB rechargeable, for elevated ecstasy wherever you want it, it will power up fully in about 2.5 hours and run pressure for up to 60 continuous minutes. IPX5 waterproof design makes it to clean easily.