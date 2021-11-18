Rizzoli International Publications

Come Fly With Me Flying In Style

Now, more than ever, nothing captures our yearning for travel, freedom, glamour, and adventure than the fantasy of flying away from it all. From Frank Sinatra dressed to the nines in the golden age of Pan Am to celebrities snapped in luxury leisurewear in the lounges today, airports have always afforded the most glamorous glimpses into that most enviable aspect of celebrity life-jet-setting in style. Curated by the renowned photo editor Jodi Peckman, Come Fly with Me is a love letter to the most longed-for escape, told through evocative images of the icons who've made the airport their runway. From John and Yoko waving from the airstairs to Rihanna bustling incognito through the halls, and from Muhammad Ali's crisp-pressed suits to Miley Cyrus's playful onesies, this is a whimsical and welcome reminder when we need it most of the joys of travel.