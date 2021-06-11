Lulus

Come Drift Away Blue Multi Tie-dye Ruffled Tiered Midi Dress

$58.00 $35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lulus

Lulus Exclusive! Drift into dreamland in the Lulus Come Drift Away Blue Multi Tie-Dye Ruffled Tiered Midi Dress! This gauzy woven dress has a lovely tie-dye pattern in varying shades of blue that perfectly accent the ruffle-trimmed sleeveless bodice, scoop neckline and back, and relaxed silhouette. Tiered midi skirt ends at a high-low hem.