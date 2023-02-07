We The Free | Free People

Style No. 69756716; Color Code: 040 Forever cool and classic denim maxi from our We The Free collection. Magdaleno, wearing a size small in Black, is 6'1", with a 29" waist and 36" hips. Fit: High-rise, A-line silhouette and rigid denim Features: Zip fly and button closure, four-pocket design, inverted yoke seam at front, raw-edge hem Why We <3 It: A true wear-with-everything classic, this timeless style pairs perfectly with your favorite tee or strappy tank for endless ways to wear.